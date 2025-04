Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025

Borouge Plc shareholders have approved a final 2024 dividend and 2.5 percent share buyback programme at their Annual General Meeting (AGM).Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Chairman of Borouge, reaffirmed the company's ...