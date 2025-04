Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16

Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) will host HSE EXPO 2025 on 16th–17th April at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah, bringing together industry leaders, regulators, and experts to advance health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards.Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sul...