SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD

The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its usual meeting today, Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy of the Executive Council.H.H. Sheikh Abdullah was joined by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy of t...