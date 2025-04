Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received participants of the 14th Fujairah International Bunkering and Fuel Oil Forum (Fujcon 2025) at Al Rumaila Palace.The forum is being hosted by the emirate of Fujairah this April, organised by the Fujairah ...