Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach Games in Oman

Abdullah Nasser Al Hammadi, a member of the UAE National Paragliding Team, has claimed his second gold medal at the 3rd Gulf Beach Games “Muscat 2025,” further adding to the UAE’s growing medal tally.His latest triumph brings the nation’s gold count to three – two by Al Hammadi in paragliding event...