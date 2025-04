Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, organised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deput...