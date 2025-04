Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordan's FM discuss enhancing fraternal relations

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.During the meeting, ...