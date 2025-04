47 global companies express interest in developing 7th phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

Saeed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced that 47 international companies are interested in developing the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is based on the independent power producer (IPP) model. Al Tayer made the annou...