Nahyan bin Zayed awards winners of Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship 2025

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has awarded winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship 2025.Organised by ADSC, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the championship promoted traditional sports and UAE maritime heritage. ...