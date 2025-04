Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025 to shape future of health, well-being

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025 will be held at ADNEC from 15th to 17th April, welcoming over 15,000 visitors, 1,900 delegates, and 200 speakers from 9...