M42 Foundational Partner of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025

M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, will return as Foundational Partner at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025 for the second consecutive year.Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhab...