Mubadala Energy enters major U.S. upstream gas, LNG operation with Kimmeridge

ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) -- Mubadala Energy, the Abu Dhabi headquartered international energy company, has today signed an agreement with Kimmeridge, the energy-focused alternative asset manager, to acquire a 24.1% interest in Kimmeridge’s SoTex HoldCo LLC (SoTex), via the issuance of new ...