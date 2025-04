‘Invest in Sharjah’ showcases emirate’s visionary economic strategies, investment opportunities at AIM Congress 2025

SHARJAH, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) concluded its participation at ‘AIM Congress 2025’, showcasing a wide range of sustainable and forward-thinking investment opportunities across major sectors, including agricultural technology, smart industrial solutions...