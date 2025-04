ASAS Real Estate launches 100-year leasehold for all nationalities in Al Saja’a Industrial Land Project

ASAS Real Estate, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, has announced the launch of a landmark feature in its Al Saja’a Industrial Land project in Sharjah. The initiative grants expatriate investors of all non-Arab nationalities the right to 100-year leasehold ownership, in addition to offerin...