Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with UAE diplomatic mission in India, commends Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ efforts

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with members of the UAE diplomatic mission in India, in the presence of Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the...