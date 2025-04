UAE Team Emirates-XRG leads in Itzulia Basque Country stage 4

Stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country was an excellent affair for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, who not only claimed the stage victory and lead of the race through João Almeida, but also placed second on the day with Isaac del Toro and grabbed the King of the Mountains jersey through Marc Soler. Conquering t...