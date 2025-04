CBUAE's gold reserves up 7% to AED24.571 billion by end of January

The gold reserves of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) surged by 7 percent, or AED1.59 billion, in January, reaching AED24.571 billion by the end of the month, up from AED22.981 billion at the end of December 2024. According to the CBUAE's Monthly Statistical Bulletin for January is...