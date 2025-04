Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Fifteen Palestinians were martyred and others injured today in Israeli airstrikes targeting a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a group of civilians in Beit Lahia in the north, and the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah.This brings the death toll in Gaza since 7th October, 2023, to 50,886, with 115,875 inju...