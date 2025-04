Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) at Al Nakheel Palace, headed by Acting Director-General Dr. Tariq Al Ameri.The meeting comes as part of Sheikh Hamdan's continue...