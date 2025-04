China EU's largest partner for imports of rare earth elements in 2024

BRUSSELS, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, China was the EU's largest partner for imports o frare earth elements (REE+), accounting for 46.3% of the total weight of imports, or 6, 000 tonnes. Figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed that China was followed...