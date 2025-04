Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead of FLL World Finals in Houston

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, met with the student team from the Hamdan Bin Rashid Center for Giftedness and Innovation, who are set to represent the UAE at the FLL World Finals taking place ...