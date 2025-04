UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participation from 10 countries

Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and in the presence of Ghanem Al Hajeri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, the 23rd edition of the Asia and Middle East Zone 4 Bridge Qualifiers officially kicked off today at Media Rotana Hote...