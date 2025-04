Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at fourth board meeting

SHARJAH, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), presided over the Authority’s fourth Board of Directors meeting. The session, attended by board members, executives, and representatives from various departments within the Author...