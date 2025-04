UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour in London

LONDON, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The second day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour in London concluded last night at the Copper Box Arena in the British capital. The event featured more than 700 male and female athletes from various countries competing in the Youth and Masters divisions, wi...