'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

DUBAI,13th April, 2025 (WAM) – “Al Aryam 279”, owned by Ahmed Salem Al Hammadi, won the third round of the 60ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship, organised by the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) yesterday, as part of the 2024-2025 marine sports season. Al Aryam 279 secured first ...