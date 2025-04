UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes take part

ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE National MMA Championship 3, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, concluded Sunday on a high note after two days of competitions at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai. More than 300 male and female athletes from different age gr...