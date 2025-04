UAE Team Emirates XRG's Pogačar secures historic second at Paris-Roubaix

On a ‘Sunday in Hell’ – as it is known – Tadej Pogačar of the UAE Team Emirates XRG became the first reigning Tour de France champion to podium Paris-Roubaix since Eddy Merckx in 1975.After a breathtaking battle with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the world champion finished second in the ...