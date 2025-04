Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025

Real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED2.06 billion in March 2025, marking a significant increase of over 41 percent compared to the same period in 2024.Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said the emirate recorded 1,025 real...