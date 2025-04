UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated regulatory intelligence ecosystem in UAE Government

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prim...