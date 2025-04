UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness...