Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President’s Cup Showjumping CSI5 Event

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – In the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Court, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, has honoured French rider...