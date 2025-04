Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedonia at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) --H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has received, at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, Dr Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, as p...