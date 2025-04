OPEC revises down global oil demand growth for 2025 due to US tariffs: MOMR

VIENNA, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – The global oil demand growth forecast for 2025 is revised down slightly to 1.3 mb/d, y-o-y, according to the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) – April 2025. This minor adjustment is mainly due to received data for 1Q25 and the expected impact on oil demand given ...