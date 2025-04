EU's exports of medicinal, pharma products up by 13.5% in 2024

BRUSSELS, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, EU exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products increased by 13.5% compared with 2023, reaching €313.4 billion. At the same time, imports only recorded a modest increase of 0.5%, amounting to €119.7 billion, according to figures published by Eurostat,...