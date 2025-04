March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 was the warmest March ever recorded in Europe and the second warmest globally, according to the latest monthly bulletin from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).March 2025 had an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 14.06°C, 0.65°C above the 1991-2020 average for March.In March 2025, m...