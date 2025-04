National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, 15th April, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Olympic Committee (NOC) took part in the Second Gender Equity Seminar, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), held on 14th and 15th April 2025 in Brunei.The event welcomed 95 participants, including delegates from 43 Nation...