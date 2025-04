Ammar bin Humaid receives President of Crypto.com, discusses digital technology cooperation

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, one of the world's largest digital assets platforms.At the start of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ammar praised the company’s prominent position a...