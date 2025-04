IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW at Zukunftstag in Berlin

Reinforcing its commitment to strengthening bilateral business ties between the UAE and Germany, IFZA played a central role at this year’s Zukunftstag (Future Day) in Berlin, hosted by the Bundesverband mittelständische Wirtschaft e.V (BVMW), the German Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Busin...