Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches strategic partnership to advance precision medicine in Emirate

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, in partnership with PureHealth, Khalifa University of technology (KU), Illumina, M42, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has signed a landmark Memo...