Ajman real estate transactions exceed AED5.55 billion in Q1 2025

The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman recorded 3,887 real estate transactions in the first quarter of 2025, with a total value exceeding AED5.55 billion, marking a 29 percent increase compared to the same period last year.Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman's...