Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine cluster

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the launch of the Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster, an initiative spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi ...