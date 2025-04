Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the inauguration of a regional vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025.The event, organised by the Department of Heal...