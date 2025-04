MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentary on Global Minimum Tax Rules

The UAE Ministry of Finance has announced the issuance of Ministerial Decision No. (88) of 2025, adopting all guidance issued by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Rules (Pillar Two). This decision follows the issuance of Cabinet De...