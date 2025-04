Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

Japan's defence spending and related costs for fiscal 2025 are expected to total 9.9 trillion yen ($70 billion), equivalent to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product three years earlier, Defence Minister Gen Nakatani said Tuesday, as the country endeavours to reach 2 percent by fiscal 2027.Nakatani told a ...