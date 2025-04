Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Head of the Oil Department and President of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), inaugurated the second edition of the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) EXPO at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.The two-day event brings ...