National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation facility in Dubai Industrial City

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – As part of continuing efforts to promote and protect human rights in the UAE, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) delegation, led by Ameirah Al Seraidi, Member of the NHRI’s Board of Trustees, has conducted a field inspection visit to a labour accommodat...