MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Education Interface 2025’ exhibition

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) is participating in the 11th edition of the Education Interface Exhibition, which will take place on 17-18 April at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme “Education and S...