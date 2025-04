DoH fortifies global healthcare ties with five strategic MoUs signed with Russian institutions during ADGHW

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, signed five pioneering Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Russian health and technology institutions during the Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW)....