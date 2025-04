ADQ, IHC, Modon form new infrastructure platform ‘Gridora’ to accelerate development of strategic projects

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi-based global entities ADQ, IHC and Modon Holding have entered into a joint venture to form a dedicated infrastructure platform that will actively drive infrastructure development for private and public-private partnerships. Operating under Modon Holding...