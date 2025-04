DoH, ADIO, Masdar City sign MoU to establish health, life sciences hub

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Masdar City for the establishment of state-of-the-art health and li...